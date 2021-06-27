Sixty-minute wait times at Tabanovce border crossing with Serbia Macedonia 27.06.2021 / 15:15 Long lines of vehicles and thirty- to sixty-minute wait times have been reported at the Tabanovce border crossing with Serbia. Most Macedonian citizens go to Vranje and Nis to get a Covid-19 jab. Serbiavaccination Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 24.06.2021 Mass vaccination should resume next week with the arrival of Sinovac vaccines Macedonia 19.06.2021 Macedonians go on individual and organized vaccine trips to Serbia Macedonia 18.06.2021 Over 15,000 Macedonian citizens expected to get re-vaccinated in Serbia in the coming days Macedonia News New scandal: Gjorce Petrov municipality procures two washing machines in the amount of 25,000 euros No deaths, 4 new Covid-19 cases Authorities don’t reveal the price at which the Chinese Sinovac vaccines were procured Osmani: Bulgaria can block our country 200 times, even over question as whether Vardar river is clean or not Contract worth 13 million euros: Mickoski described how ESM (former ELEM) is robbed and destroyed VMRO-DPMNE: Zaev, who does not know how to write and is illiterate, is also illiterate for the economy, that’s why we have poverty 500,000 Sinovac vaccines arrive in Macedonia today Pendarovski: Bulgaria’s five demands are a marketing ploy – the real obstacle is the Macedonian language and nation .
Comments are closed for this post.