MP Skender Rexhepi, who left Alternative two days ago and decided to act independently, says he will continue to support the ruling majority.

As long as the Government is committed to start the implementation of the program agreement with Alternative, I will be here with the conviction that there is time and capacity to implement it, said MP Rexhepi.

He told Telma that the decision was not easy, but it was inevitable.

I was waiting for the top leadership of the party to make a decision that would improve the current unanimity in the party, but with the latest decisions, they deepened that unanimity, which made my decision for independent political action inevitable, Rexhepi said.

Rexhepi says he will not be held hostage by the political leadership that has halved the party’s voting power.