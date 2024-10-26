Economy

Finance Minister Dimitrieska sees 3.7 growth rates in the coming years

Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska says that growth projection for 2024 will remain at the reduced level of 2.1 percent, but that Macedonia will grow at a faster rate in 2025 and in the subsequent years, of up to 3.7 percent. This estimate is based on the efficiency of the work of our...