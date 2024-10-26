Skopje: 15 year old stabbed an 18 year old Macedonia 26.10.2024 / 11:28 A 18 year old boy was stabbed yesterday evening in Skopje. The attack happened in a bus that was driving near the City Mall shopping center in Karpos. Two attackers assaulted the victim. Police subsequently arrested one of them, a 15 year old boy. attackknife Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Sport 28.09.2024 Football association director Sejdini attacked in Skopje Macedonia 15.09.2024 Kocani: Attempted murder over a mobile phone World 28.01.2024 A church attack in Istanbul left one person dead and the attackers fleeing Macedonia News Former top SDSM official announces spring push to oust party leader Venko Filipce Steps to fight air pollution will include purchase of new buses and mapping out of main polluters First meeting of the new historic Commission seen as dynamic and constructive Mickoski discussed education reforms with NGO groups Nikoloski: Six new direct flights to Barcelona, Istanbul, Lyon, Dubai.. VIDEO: This is how Macedonians in Pirin Macedonia became Bulgarians overnight! President Siljanovska summons the pardons commission to investigate the scandalous pardon of a mobster Nikoloski discussed reforms and infrastructure ties with Romanian Ambassador Axinte .
