The Skopje airport will close at midnight, as part of the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Macedonia’s other airport, located in Ohrid, was closed earlier this week, as were most land border crossings. The remaining four crossings closed yesterday.

Most flights planned to land in Skopje today will be of military, medical and diplomatic nature. On Tuesday, a flight from Brussels brought several passengers with flu-like symptoms and all passengers are being examined.