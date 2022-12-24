Today, Skopje is among the top ten most polluted cities in the world, with 170 milligrams per cubic meter of PM 2.5 particles measured, according to what was published on the “IQair.com” website, which publishes the most polluted cities daily.

There is no other city from the Balkans in the top-10 list, and ahead of Skopje are Dubai, Lahore in Pakistan, Delhi in India.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning, the increase of PM 10 particles in the air is evident and the average daily limit value has been exceeded, but also that the situation is not yet alarming.