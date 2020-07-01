The Skopje and Ohrid international airports open today. Macedonian citizens remain banned from visiting most of Europe, but none the less long lines were reported since morning at the Skopje airport, a number of mainly Wizz Air flights are scheduled to and from Germany, northern Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium and Turkey.

Departing passengers are asked to be at the airport three hours in advance, to allow for all the procedures linked with the coronavirus. Passengers must wear masks and scrub their hands, as well as undergo a thermal exam.

Arriving passengers are no longer required to carry a negative coronavirus test or undergo a quarantine.