The Skopje Appeals Court rejected a request from former security chief Saso Mijalkov against his detention order. This means that Mijalkov will likely remain in detention for the remainder of his 60 days order, given to him on December 26th when he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2015 wiretapping scandal.

Mijalkov fled, apparently to Serbia, a few days before the sentencing, but then returned under apparent international pressure. His escape was seemingly arranged with the Zaev regime which has been using Mijalkov to get votes in the last Parliament and also to try and divide the opposition.