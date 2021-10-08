A busy street in Skopje was closed today by the police to provide escort for a group of Afghan refugees who are housed in Macedonai who were on their way to the City Mall.

The group was allowed into the mall through a side entrance, apparently without conducting Covid vaccination checks that are mandatory for all other visitors.

There are about 300 Afghans accommodated near Skopje – most of them contractors for international organizations that worked in Afghanistan until the defeat of the NATO led forces. During their walks across the city, police is often seen providing over-the-top security, escorting the groups and keeping them away the locals.