Lifestyle under the coronavirus epidemic in the Macedonian capital Skopje has changed over the past few days.

If school children used the opportunity of their unexpected spring break to fill the cafes and their parents flocked to the near-by restaurants last week, the establishments are now empty on orders from the Government. Only take-away food is allowed to be sold and no seating customers are accepted.

In response, the youth is organizing late night open air parties, most notably on Mt. Vodno, which are also expected to face a clamp-down to prevent them from spreading the virus on to each other.

Meanwhile the elderly, who are the main at-risk population, are advised to limit their outings, stay at home, and rely on help to provide them with the necessary groceries and medicine. And yet on a sunny Monday, Skopje’s parks will filled with retirees chatting, taking strolls, and generally refusing to keep their distance.