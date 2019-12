Several thousand citizens of Skopje gathered at the Macedonia Square in an attempt to set a new Guinness world record of a largest man – made Christmas tree.

The participants used green and red to outline a Christmas tree and lampoons. Mayor Petre Silegov said that they failed to get the hoped for 5.500 participants, but that the drone footage will likely show that the current record of 4.020 people, set in India in 2015, was surpassed.