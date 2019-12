Emergency medical teams and hospitals in Skopje will be on stand-by throughout the night to provide assistance to citizens who may get injured, or over-do it with the New Year celebrations.

The clinics in Aerodrom, Cento, Cair, Shuto Orizari, Gjorce Petrov, Dracevo and Bit Pazar will operate in three shifts, as will the response teams. Frequent New Year injuries include those from firecrackers and fireworks, or are alcohol related.