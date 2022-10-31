The union that represents workers in Skopje’s Vodovod water and sewage public company is considering a strike that could leave the capital without water. The reason for this is the extensive retribution that workers are facing from Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska, as she is trying to take over direct management of public utility companies after breaking ranks with the VMRO-DPMNE party that got her elected.

Union representative Stojance Kasikovski says that 40 workers are facing disciplinary procedures by the new appointed director of Vodovod, who is loyal to Arsovska.