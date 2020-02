SDSM march suffered a total fiasco today, Zaev and the government failed despite all pressure and blackmail. Low attendance was evident across the streets of Skopje.

This is proof that Zaev is losing his support, Skopje did not go to Zaev’s march. The SDSM leadership felt nervous over the image they found, and the disappointment among the people who attended the march is just one more proof that SDSM and Zaev are losing the trust of the citizens.