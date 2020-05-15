Skopje was again one of the worst polluted cities in the world, as estimated by the Air Quality Index, which placed the Macedonian capital second behind the Chinese city of Chengdu.

The ranking is a surprise – Skopje is regularly listed among the cities with worst air pollution in the world, but this usually happens in winter, when many of the households use wood and coal to heat up. But now, in near-summer conditions, heating linked emissions are down to a minimum. It’s believed that the reason for the bad ranking is the dust storm brought by a southern warm front that arrived from Africa.