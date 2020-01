Skopje is the fifth most polluted city in the world this morning, according to the AirVision website which measures air pollution.

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s largest and capital city tops the list of most polluted cities, followed by Sarajevo (BiH), Delhi (India), Pristina (Kosovo).

Among the 10 most polluted cities are Shenyang (China), Kabul (Afghanistan), Sofia (Bulgaria), Kolkata (India), Belgrade (Serbia).