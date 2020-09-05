A man from Skopje’s Gazi Baba district fired a bullet at a man who set fire on his two vehicles overnight.

The incident happened at 4 in the morning when a family realized that their two cars, a Volkswagen Python and a Volkswagen Touareg are on fire. The father of the family, 54 year old S.F., suspected that a person on the street is the one who set fire to the cars. He fired at the man who then fled.

Macedonia is experiencing an epidemic of similar attacks. In one instance, it was revealed that Vice Zaev, the powerful brother of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, was involved in an attack on the car of a opposition activist.