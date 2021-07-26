The city of Skopje marks the 58th annivesary of the devastating 1963 earthquake which changed the city forever.

Over a 1,000 people were killed in the early morning quake, and many of the most recognizable landmarks in the millenia old city were destroyed. Over 200,000 people were left homeless in an instant.

In honor of the international outburst of solidarity, that helped rebuild the city, today humanitarian organizations will hold blood drives. A number of cultural events are also planned, such as guided tours through the city, an evening concert on the renovated Vardar river quay and a ballet performancec at the MOB opera. At 21h, the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra and art scene hero Risto Vrtev will hold a concert in the main city park.