Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska approved the contract to build a large water purification station in the capital WTE Wassertechnik GmbH joined forces with the domestic construction company Zikol to win the 200 million EUR contract ahead of a Turkish competitor.

The Turkish company did not offer a bank guarantee but financial guarantees from a Monaco based company, that was not accepted by the city. WTE has worked on similar projects in Poland and Lithuania, as well as in Montenegro.

Arsovska broke with the VMRO-DPMNE party, on whose ticket she was elected Mayor, over this EU supported contract. She accused VMRO-DPMNE of supporting the German bid and of corruption, but eventually she signed the same contract.