The city of Skopje and its Mayor Danela Arsovska caved in the dispute with private bus companies, who stopped working after Arsovska refused to pay the 1.5 million EUR the city owes them.

According to the agreement that was reached today, the money will be paid out and the affected companies will apply to a new bid to distribute bus lines that will start next week. Bus company representative Jovica Zafirovski said that they have verbal agreement with the often shifty city management.

The private bus companies, who supplement public transportation along with the city ran JSP company, protested in November and blocked key intersections in Skopje. Arsovska responded by refusing to pay the owed money and called on new companies to apply to take their place, but since nobody has 300 spare buses, this attempt failed.