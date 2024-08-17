Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska, who has made a habit of rapidly appointing and dismissing managers of the utility companies, named Jeton Buci as head of the company tasked with managing the Skopje parks and greenery.

Buci is official of the DUI party, and replaces Martin Angelovski, who was named to this position by Mayor Arsovska only in late June, and was dismissed after a month and a half. This move indicates that Arsovska is hoping that DUI will help her keep in control over the city for as long as possible, in her last year in office before the local elections where she is unlikely to be endorsed by any serious party.