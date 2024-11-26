Danela Arsovska, the troubled Mayor of the city of Skopje, announced today that she will not seek re-election next spring.

When I was running for Mayor I had the support of VMRO-DPMNE, but unfortunately they can’t overcome themselves. There are far too large vanities involved here. Thank you, but I don’t want to work with these people ever again, Arsovska said during a press conference where she was asked about the temporary collapse of bus services in the capital city.

Arsovska quickly turned on the party that got her elected and was apparently trying to cut political deals with all the other political options in city hall. But after the major VMRO-DPMNE victory at the general and presidential elections earlier this year, and the failure of Arsovska’s small quickly formed party in these elections, her political options evaporated. Facing certain defeat next year, and on-going investigations into mismanagement of the city, she announced that she will withdraw from this role at the end of her term.