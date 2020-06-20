Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov informed the public that he has tested positive to the coronavirus. He said that he is feeling well, with a slight fever, and currently has no need to be admitted to a hospital.

Despite all the precautions I took I was unable to protect myself. I honestly hope that I haven’t transmitted the virus to anyone else, Silegov said.

Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski also informed the public that his mother is positive. “She is isolating in her home. I haven’t been in contact with her and it is not necessary for me to suspend my activities”, Mickoski said.