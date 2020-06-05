Skopje authorities have announced they will hire new workers at the Drisla garbage plant for 140.000 EUR. The announcement comes at a time of unprecedented healthcare and economic crisis, but also ahead of elections expected in the second half of the year. Hiring in public sector institutions is often used as a form of payback to activists of the ruling party and is strictly forbidden in the pre-election period.

Mayor Petre Silegov is turning Drisla into an SDSM party office. It is still not clear how many new employees will be hired with these funds, but it is known that these partisan jobs will be well paid. This comes a week after it was revealed that Drisla is also purchasing three jeeps that will be used by its director, said the VMRO-DPMNE group in the Skopje city council.

Drisla director Goran Angelov recently had to resign after he was caught importing Italian garbage to Bulgaria where it was meant to be burnt as fuel.