Local officials are known to open all sorts of infrastructure projects, no matter how unimportant they may be, but Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov outdid himself yesterday when he organized a public event to celebrate the installation of a – pedestrian crossing button.

It was not a project to install such devices across the city, but one button, which now graces a crossing on the Serbia boulevard in the Aerodrom district.

Silegov praised the Okta oil company for donating the button.