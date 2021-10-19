A new feature in the large mansion that Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov is building is an elevator linking his garage to the four stories of the building, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.

Stoilkovski asked Silegov, who faces a very difficult re-election fight on October 31st, to explain how he can afford the 24,000 EUR elevator on his salary as Mayor.