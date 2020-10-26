An environmentalist group from Skopje accused Mayor Petre Silegov of trying to have the city’s “green action plan” adopted without consulting environmental groups. “Eko Svest” reveals that the Skopje city council has put the plan on the agenda for tomorrow morning.

This is being done without any public consultations, viewings and without properly informing the public. The law provides that all strategic environmental estimates must be done with the full inclusion of all stakeholders, including public viewing and consultations during the preparation of the plan, the environmentalist group said.

“Eko Svest” demands that the plan is put through a serious public debate before it is sent before the city co8ncil.