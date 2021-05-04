Skopje Mayor Petar Silegov approved the purchase of a firefighting ladder truck for 1.7 million EUR, double what was paid by the city of Zagreb for the same piece of equipment. The scandal was revealed by VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski yesterday, who warned Silegov that he will be held responsible for this and other criminal activities.

Mickoski cited news reports from Croatia, stating the purchase of the new generation firefighting vehicle from a Hungarian company, and its price. Silegov responded with an angrily written comment.