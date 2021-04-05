The Skopje town hall announced it will begin demolishing one of the three boat-hotels that are built on the Vardar river.

The boat was rented out for 1,000 EUR a month but after the rent was left unpaid for four months, the city decided to sever the contract and also to begin demolishing the structure.

It’s likely that Mayor Petre Silegov wants to fire up what’s left of the base of Colored Revolution supporters of his SDSM party with this move. SDSM used wiretaps, corruption allegations and protests against the urban renewal of Skopje under Nikola Gruevskii to fire up its Colored Revolution that brought the party to power. Since then, SDSM is itself deeply enmeshed in corruption scandals, but with the local elections approaching, the party hopes that it can bring some of the leftist radicals back on board by renaming city streets after Lenin and Allende and apparently now by demolishing some of the Skopje 2014 project – which largely remained as is – with the exception that work on several major buildings was left unfinished and they remain as open construction sites in the center of the city.