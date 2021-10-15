SDSM mayoral candidate in Skopje Petre Silegov again left the debate with his challengers early – after storming out from the previous debate as soon as it finished, this time Silegov didn’t even wait until the cameras stopped rolling.

The candidates were debating on the Macedonian Television, and had a five hour slot planned, but Silegov insisted to leave early citing prior obligations.

Other candidates protested – one of them, Petar Georgievski, also left the debate in protest after Silegov left. Silegov previously complained that the challengers, even those politically close to him like the LDP-DOM candidate Beni Shaqiri, are “ganging up” on him as they were scrutinizing his term in office.