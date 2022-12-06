Inspired by bomb threats in schools, a student from Karpos in Skopje sent threatening messages about placing explosives in four Skopje schools. This inspiration could cost him eight years in prison. The Ministry of the Interior filed criminal charges against him for terrorism, punishable under Article 394-b paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code.

On 07.11.2022 in the Karpos police station, in the presence of a parent, an inspector for minors and domestic violence from the Skopje police department and a lawyer, talked with the minor, during which he admitted and clarified the manner of committing the crime.