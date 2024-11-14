Skopje mobster Rade Trajkovski – Stekli survived yet another assassination attempt. After several shooting attacks carried out in the East Gate Mall, today somebody threw a bomb at him while he was in his house. Trajkovski came out slightly injured.

He’s believed to be a player in the narco mafia operating in the capital. Trajkovski lives close to the East Gate Mall and operates a gym there, so in the first two attacks he was ambushed inside the busy mall, sending panicked shoppers in flight. Trajkovski left the country after the second attempt, but later returned.

After the bomb attack he published a photograph of himself on Instagram, to inform the rival gang that they missed again.



Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that the police will respond strongly and ruthlessly to all who disturb the peace in the country.