Starting on Monday, when the school year begins, private bus companies will stop operating in the capital Skopje.

The reason for this protest is the refusal of the city of Skopje and Mayor Danela Arsovska to pay the bus companies for their services. After the Monday protest, the companies will decide whether to resume the protest every day.

Mayor Arsovska, who began a feud with the VMRO-DPMNE that got her elected and has almost no support in the city council, is facing calls to resign as services in the city begin to deteriorate.