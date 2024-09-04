State prosecutors initiated an investigation following a report filed by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski. The charge is aimed at a judge from the Skopje Appeals Court, who overturned a verdict against a small company from Stip in a dispute with the Macedonian Telekom.

The Stip company was awarded 4 million EUR in dmaages following a decade long trial. The Telekom representatives insisted that the decision was unfounded and based on evidence that was not even submitted to the court.

Few additional details are made available about the case, as it is in an investigative phase.