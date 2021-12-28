Skopje transit authority re-introduces 11 night bus lines Macedonia 28.12.2021 / 12:43 The Skopje public transit company is introducing 11 night bus lines. These lines were cancelled two years ago under Mayor Silegov. Most of the lines will operate every day, but some will operate on weekends or holidays. Skopjejsp Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 24.12.2021 Passengers on the Skopje – Bitola train have been stuck for over nine hours Macedonia 17.12.2021 Mayor Arsovska says that the rapid bus transit proposal was not suitable for the city of Skopje Macedonia 03.12.2021 Skopje: New director named at the company tasked with managing stray animals Macedonia News Kovacevski informed Byrnes that as soon as he becomes Prime Minister, he will immediately invite Petkov to a meeting Pendarovski to give government mandate to Kovacevski on Wednesday Zaev’s secretary Raskovski gave state owned land to a private company and received a Dodge Viper in return Ahmeti announces that he will keep pushing SDSM to make concessions to Bulgaria Sela: Kovacevski doesn’t have legitimacy to lead a Government Mix-up: Sela congratulated the Easter holidays New officials in SDSM but a lot of old baggage Speaker Xhaferi refuses opposition request for a final chance to question Zaev and his ministers .
