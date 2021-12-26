Timco Mucunski, the newly elected Mayor of Aerodrom, informed tthe public that he is dismissing the principal of the “Lazo Angelovski” elementary school Pero Arsenovski, who was accused by a number of women of violent behavior.

Arsenovski has a prior sentence for domestic violence, after he attacked and injured his wife in 2013. As an education inspector, in 2006 he attacked a female kindergarten director. In 2019 his wife and daughter attacked an employee at the “Lazo Angelovski” school who Arsenovski was having an affair with. Inspectors found that the school is operating under constant feeling of pressure and tensions because of the actions of the principal.

Mayor Mucunski said that Arsenovski’s term is going to expire soon, but the city hall won’t wait and is removing him from office immediately. It’s believed that Arsenovski was being protected by SDSM party officials, and it is now up to the SDSM ran Education Ministry to confirm or reject his dismissal.