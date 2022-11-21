There is a traffic jam this morning on several roads throughout the city of Skopje. The private buses of “Sloboda Prevoz” do not operate, and the reconstruction of several main boulevards across the city makes it even more crowded, causing traffic to run on one or two lanes. Residents of the capital could not reach their workplaces for an hour.

The buses of the private bus company “Sloboda Prevoz”, operating lines 9, 12, 22, 23 and 45, are on strike due to lack of funds for oil because JSP “Skopje”, i.e. the City of Skopje, did not pay their debt.

They announced their representatives will be in front of the City Hall this morning, where they will demand an immediate meeting. The further performance of the transport and the operation of the bus carriers will depend on the outcome of the meeting, the received answers and proposed solutions.