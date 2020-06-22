Of the 101 new COVID-19 patients registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 57 are from Skopje, Public Health Institute said on Sunday.

A total of 2,498 cases have been registered in the capital, of which 1,699 are still active.

The Municipality of Cair holds the ‘top spot’ in the capital with 384 cases, followed by Gazi Baba-153, Butel-140, Centar-133, Aerodrom-130, Saraj-130, Karpos-114, etc.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic, 5,106 cases have been registered in Macedonia, of which 2,942 are still active, 1,926 have recovered, while a total of 238 people have passed away, the Health Ministry said in a press release Sunday.