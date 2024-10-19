The Skopje ZOO was closed today, and two dozen birds were culled, after bird flu was diagnosed in a goose.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the birds who are usually allowed to freely roam the grounds of the ZOO were culled by officials of the Food and Veterinary Agency (AHV). AHV says that the animals were killed in a humane manner.

Any entry or exit of animals from the ZOO is banned, and the movement of visitors is restricted, while the grounds are being disinfected. These measures will remain in force for 21 days. This illness was last registered in Macedonia in 2022.