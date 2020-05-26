Skopje Zoo opens Tuesday for visitors but due to the Covid-19 situation visitors will have to abide by special measures.



All visitors must wear face mask or scarfs, waiting in line at a distance of 1.5 m, which is properly marked. It is strictly forbidden to feed or get near animals. All garbage must be disposed in litter bins. Verandas and children’s playgrounds should not be used in the park and distance must be maintained among visitors.

The Skopje Zoo informs that the number of visitors will be limited so as to avoid crowding.