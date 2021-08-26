To relieve pressure on the public clinics, the Healthcare Ministry will begin vaccinating people at the Boris Trajkovski sports center in Skopje again. The large center was closed during the summer, as the number of infections declined, and so did interest in vaccination.

But as Macedonia is now in the midst of a large new spike, citizens are flocking to get vaccinated and clinics have been unable to keep up with the pressure. This time, the main hall will not be used, and vaccination will take place in the smaller hall.