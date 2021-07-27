The newly rebuilt “November 13” walk along the Vardar River was officially opened to the public at a ceremony on Monday evening, with Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov saying “the walk has never been more beautiful, more humane, more accessible or more full of people, citizens, Skopje citizens, who can now finally enjoy the breadth of this space.”

As Silegov informed, the reconstruction of the riverside walk included 12,500 square meters of landscaping of the entire area which is conceptually related to the surrounding buildings and cafes along the riverside.