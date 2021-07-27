The newly rebuilt “November 13” walk along the Vardar River was officially opened to the public at a ceremony on Monday evening, with Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov saying “the walk has never been more beautiful, more humane, more accessible or more full of people, citizens, Skopje citizens, who can now finally enjoy the breadth of this space.”
As Silegov informed, the reconstruction of the riverside walk included 12,500 square meters of landscaping of the entire area which is conceptually related to the surrounding buildings and cafes along the riverside.
The walk has enough space for all its users, ie for the citizens who can use it for walks, rest and relaxation, all the way to the businesses that have existed here for decades, in order for the hospitality tradition in Skopje to continue in the most positive possible direction, added Silegov.
