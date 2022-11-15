Two of the Cevahir towers – the tallest buildings in Skopje – are without water and electricity. Apartments are not affected with the electricity cuts, but all shared utilities – including the elevators, parking garage lifts, the pool and other amenities and even the hot water and heating, are cut.

According to Press24, this is the second time the buildings were cut off in a month, and the reason are unpaid bills. Apparently, the issue is with the management company that owes money to the energy provider EVN.

This means that residents in the 40 stories tall buildings are forced to climb up to their apartments.