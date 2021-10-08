The head of the list of councilors for the City of Skopje, Professor Trajko Slaveski, at Friday’s rally in Butel asked for the support of the people of Skopje, saying that it is time for change, projects, joint victories and creating a new future.

Slaveski pledged that they will make Skopje a modern and European city, adding that the people of Skopje are tired of a polluted and destroyed city.

He added that they will make efforts in the first days to make changes in the work of the Council of the City of Skopje, pointing out that the Council will work honestly, but will also be the controller of the mayor and the public enterprises.