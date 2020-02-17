Slogans welcome SDSM buses: Welcome to Zaev’s rescue march Macedonia 17.02.2020 / 18:16 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Citizens with slogans welcomed the buses from other cities carrying administration staff for today’s march in Skopje. “Welcome to Zaev’s rescue march,” says one of the slogans. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin zoran zaevMarchbuses Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 17.02.2020 Janusev: SDSM already controls the judiciary, what are they marching for? Macedonia 16.02.2020 Zaev calls his supporters to a march to celebrate the law on state prosecutors Macedonia 14.02.2020 Macedonia becomes hostage to Zaev’s sadism Macedonia News 30,000 administration employees pressured to march for Zaev Kosovo MP: “Never North, always Macedonia”! Arsovski: VMRO-DPMNE team is analyzing the adoption of the laws on Public Prosecutor’s Office and Council of Public Prosecutors Spasovski meets Western Balkans leaders and Commissioner Varhelyi in Brussels VMRO-DPMNE legal team to review procedure on adoption of PPO law in Parliament Janeva went to see Pendarovski before her arrest? Macedonian citizen quarantined in France does not have the virus, returns home Racket defendant was filmed using a back entrance to the Government building .
