Slovenian Defense Minister Matej Tonin said that his country and the Slovenian Presidency of the European Council, will try to to explain to Bulgaria that allowing Macedonia into the EU is in its interest. Bulgaria is currently blocking Macedonia from opening EU accession talks, as it demands major concessions on issues of national identity and history.

You have our full support and Slovenia will do all in our power to make you a full EU member as soon as possible, Tonin said during his visit to Macedonia.

Bulgaria has been without a political Government since April and negotiations on the issues it raised have practically stopped in this period.