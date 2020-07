Macedonia

After 20 years of running for SDSM, it is a humiliation for me to have this membership card at home, says a revolted man from Gostivar

After 20 years of work and running for the party, Spiro Spiroski from Gostivar says that he is extremely disappointed and offended by the constant false promises, but also wrong policies of SDSM. All previous efforts for the party, he says, were in vain. Dissatisfaction among the membership, meanwhile,...