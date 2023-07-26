The inhabitants of the village of Slupchane in the Lipkovo region didn’t allow the EVN (a private electricity distribution company) teams to work on the network again, the company informed.

The resistance, which began a month ago, but was temporarily resolved by the mediation of the Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi, continued on Wednesday. The police were present but did not intervene.

To make it clear what they are dealing with, EVN publicized the inhabitants’ demands: EVN should cancel all their previous debts – that amount to several thousand euros per household. Furthermore, EVN should install the new automated gauges at its own expense, and last, but not least, the company should never bill them more than MKD 3,000 (€50) per month, regardless of how much electricity they use!

They have many more similar demands in violation of the positive laws and regulations, like complete exemption of religious objects from paying, EVN informs.