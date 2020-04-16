Smaller groups of Christian faithful showed up before the churches this morning, to receive the holy communion ahead of the Easter holiday.

Many wore masks and kept distance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The communion was mostly administered with a shared spoon, though.

The churches will remain open on Good Friday as well. Friday evening, a curfew goes into effect and it will last until Tuesday morning, meaning that most of the faithful will have to celebrate Easter at home. Archbishop Stefan and Interior Minister Nake Culev agreed yesterday that the Easter services will be held with only the priests in presence.