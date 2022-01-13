Five small parliamentary parties are conditioning the further support of the new government, demanding that the amendments to the Electoral Laws be adopted within three months, Telma reported.

If that does not happen, they will no longer be part of the ruling majority, which will lead to early parliamentary elections. The MPs also sent a letter to the Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, asking them to schedule a session to discuss the proposed election rules.

The Democratic Union, DOM, LDP, VMRO-DPMNE and the Democratic Party of Turks demand an immediate parliamentary session to discuss the amendments to the Electoral Code, which envisages Macedonia to be a one constituency with proportional model without a threshold.

If the changes are not adopted by April 15, they will leave the ruling majority and call for early parliamentary elections.