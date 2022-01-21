The smaller parties told the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, not to count on their support for early parliamentary elections. They are adamant that changing the electoral model from six to one constituency is a positive step, but that it does not mean supporting Mickoski’s idea of early parliamentary elections.

DOM leader Maja Moracanin said that the opposition has the right to demand early elections, but DOM does not plan to change its side, nor to be one of the parties that will support the dissolution of Parliament.

The Democratic Union leader Pavle Trajanov also said they would not support the initiative for early parliamentary elections, stressing that the Democratic Union does not participate in any activities of the opposition. We are not part of their process, nor do we participate in bargaining to change the majority or to initiate early elections.